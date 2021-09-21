CASPER—Funeral services for long-time Casper resident Mrs. Ethel Lorene (Torrey) Propp, 90, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Newcomer Chapel, 710 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming, with Chaplain Angela Haigler officiating. Burial will follow in Casper’s Highland Cemetery, with reception to follow.

Ethel died the afternoon of Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Meadow Winds Memory Care unit. Her family thanks the staff at Edgewood Meadow Winds Assisted Living for their years of compassionate supportive care and Encompass Hospice for their comfort care.

Memorials may be given to “Natrona County Meals on Wheels” or “Friends of Natrona County Library.”

Condolences may be left at www.NewcomerCasper.com.

Ethel was born November 28, 1930, in Wheatland, Wyoming to homesteader farmers Milo and Florence (Nash) Torrey. The family moved to Torrington, Wyoming, where Ethel and her siblings were raised. She assisted with farm duties and occasionally herded sheep and turkeys on horseback! Ethel attended Torrington High School, graduating in 1948.