× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Eugene Allen “Gene” Brummond, Jr. was born on January 30, 1951 in Casper to Eugene A. Brummond and Kathryn A. (Richards) Brummond. He died of health complications on September 1, 2020 in Casper.

Gene was an adventurous and independent child who found great joy in all things outdoors, from fishing to hunting horny toads at Dead Horse Hill. Along with best friend George Kofakis, they embraced what life had to offer, and mostly managed to stay out of trouble.

Gene graduated from Natrona County High School in 1969 and spent time at Casper College. He had a long career with McMurry Brothers Construction and Rissler-McMurry, building roads throughout Wyoming. He was highly respected in his role in those companies’ crushing operations, and particularly loved getting to blow stuff up.

He married Dianna Wade in 1972. While their marriage was brief, they remained friends. Gene enjoyed spending time with his buddies, fixing anything mechanical from trucks to bikes for kids in need, and particularly enjoyed family snowmobile trips. All of his nieces and nephews cherished their “Uncle Gene” for the kind, unique, and humorous person he was.