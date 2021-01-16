CASPER - Eugene Dennis Fields, 65, of Casper passed away on January 1, 2021 from complications relating to his health. Gene was born in Jamestown North Dakota to Donald and Ethel Fields on September 26, 1955.

He went to school in Wing North Dakota and graduated high school in 1973. After graduation he worked for numerous farms around North Dakota as a farmhand. He attended college in Denver Colorado to become a diesel mechanic. After deciding that's not what he wanted to do he moved to Evanston in 1976 and got a job in the oilfield working for Noble Energy, where he worked for over 20 years. He later moved to Casper.

Gene was a quiet man with a kind heart. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching old westerns and listening to country western music.

Gene is survived by his brothers, Ed Fields, Bruce (Tina) Fields, both of Casper, and Kurt (Tammy) Gillig of Zap, ND; sisters, Mary (Larry) Christensen of Harrisville, UT and Donna Brose of Gillette; numerous nephews; and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Fields; and his mother, Ethel Gillig.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. May 1, 2021 at Bustards Funeral Home.