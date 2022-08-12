Evelyn Jacobs Provine

Evelyn died peacefully in her sleep at 97 years of age of natural causes on August 8, 2022, in her home at Mountain Lodge, Douglas, WY.

Evelyn was born September 9, 1924 in Douglas, WY to Bass and Mabel Jacobs and lived on a ranch north of Douglas in Converse County. She later married Dean Munkres and resided in Bill, WY until her restless nature and love of the arts called her to seek new adventures. She managed WKIV in Douglas, Farmers Home Loan, Douglas, Social Security in Casper, all while pursuing art lessons.

In June, 1967 she married Charlie Provine of Las Cruces, NM and lived there 30+ years, becoming a world renowned Porcelain Art painter and teacher. They traveled the US and many foreign countries as she taught the fine art of porcelain and water color painting.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons: Michael D. Munkres (Patricia) of Maryville, TN and David W. Munkres of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren: Christina Scott of Tega Cay, SC, Clifford Munkres of Nantucket, MA, Kathryn Ferriman of Centennial, CO; great-grandchildren: Noah Scott, Mia Scott, Ethan Ferriman.

Her last decade was spent in Douglas surrounded by friends and family and her two siblings: sister, Dorothy Nunn; brother, Don Jacobs and sister-in-law, Rosemae, who dined daily with her as they also reside at Mountain Lodge.

Evelyn’s last wishes were to be cremated with no ceremony and remains to be handled by her granddaughters at their discretion.