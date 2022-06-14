Evelyn Rosenweig

CASPER — Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children.

Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from military service during WWII. They began their life together traveling thru Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. They loved Wyoming and made Casper their home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; brothers, Robert, Keith, Dean; and sisters, Betty, Ann, and Helen. She is survived by her brother, James; sisters, Ruby and Shirley; sons, Dennis (Joan) Rosensweig, and Edwin (Julie) Rosensweig; daughter, Deborah (Don Wisland) Cook; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with numerous nephews and nieces. We thank God for being blessed for so many years with her presence.

Evelyn was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She was a 69 year member of the Eastern Stars.

She loved to travel back to Minnesota and Iowa to see all of her relatives as well as travels to Alaska, Canada, Texas, and Arizona. She traveled Wyoming extensively on many fishing and camping trips.She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and loved to have all the family together at holidays. She enjoyed being outdoors while tending her roses and garden.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on 318 East 6th Street, Casper. A reception with family will immediately follow the memorial service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. Private inurnment will take place at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming. Arrangements are in the care of Newcomer Casper Chapel.