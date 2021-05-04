CASPER - Evelyn Sigrid Molyneux passed into the loving arms of God April 29, 2021. She was born in Lawrence County, South Dakota, on June 28, 1926, to Walter and Inger Hansen. Walter was the first baby born in Deadwood Gulch during the gold rush. Inger came to Deadwood from Denmark, to marry her cousin Walter, thus making Evelyn (and her siblings) full-blooded Danes. You can always tell a Dane, but you can't tell them much.

Evelyn had a challenging childhood during the Great Depression. Even though money was scarce and times hard, the family stuck together with an optimistic outlook and an easy-going attitude. The family moved to Casper before Evelyn started school. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1945.

When her father unexpectedly died in 1945, Evelyn purchased a home, where her mother lived with Evelyn and her family until her death in 1969. Inger was like a second mother to Evelyn's son, Dan.

Evelyn was an accomplished legal secretary, working for Madge Enterline, one of the first women to practice law in Wyoming. She went to work for Dick and Marialyce Tobin in the early 1960s. Marialyce was also one of the early women to practice law in Wyoming; and Dick served in the Wyoming legislature for many years. Following Dick's death in 1986, Evelyn continued as Maryalyce' legal secretary, until she retired in 2006 at the age of 80.