CASPER - Evelyn Sigrid Molyneux passed into the loving arms of God April 29, 2021. She was born in Lawrence County, South Dakota, on June 28, 1926, to Walter and Inger Hansen. Walter was the first baby born in Deadwood Gulch during the gold rush. Inger came to Deadwood from Denmark, to marry her cousin Walter, thus making Evelyn (and her siblings) full-blooded Danes. You can always tell a Dane, but you can't tell them much.
Evelyn had a challenging childhood during the Great Depression. Even though money was scarce and times hard, the family stuck together with an optimistic outlook and an easy-going attitude. The family moved to Casper before Evelyn started school. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1945.
When her father unexpectedly died in 1945, Evelyn purchased a home, where her mother lived with Evelyn and her family until her death in 1969. Inger was like a second mother to Evelyn's son, Dan.
Evelyn was an accomplished legal secretary, working for Madge Enterline, one of the first women to practice law in Wyoming. She went to work for Dick and Marialyce Tobin in the early 1960s. Marialyce was also one of the early women to practice law in Wyoming; and Dick served in the Wyoming legislature for many years. Following Dick's death in 1986, Evelyn continued as Maryalyce' legal secretary, until she retired in 2006 at the age of 80.
Evelyn met Everett Molyneux in 1949. Their wedding plans were interrupted in 1950, when Uncle Sam sent Everett to serve in the Korean War. Following a two-year separation, they were married a few days after his return from the Army in July of 1952.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Everett; her son, Daniel Molyneux and daughter-in-law Beth; granddaughter, Rachael Sandford (Scott); grandson, Josh Molyneux (Amanda); two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Ezra Sandford; and more than 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Everett's parents and six siblings.
Evelyn was a devout Christian, a member of Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church for many decades, singing in the choir, playing piano for services, teaching Sunday school and so on. Evelyn's faith in Jesus Christ was central to her life, as it was for her mother, Inger. Her family and friends look forward to seeing her again when we are reunited in the loving arms of God.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church. A private interment will take place at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.
