CASPER—Evelyn Sigrid Molyneux, 94, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Casper. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Christ United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens.