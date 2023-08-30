Evelyn Strowd Martin, daughter of Drs. (both were doctors) James H. and Alice Taft Strowd, was born July 13, 1925 at the family home, 607 North Meade Ave. in Glendive, Montana. Evelyn was a member of Campfire Girls, Rainbow Girls, played the violin and saxophone in the school orchestra and band, and was active in the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She had several saddle horses which she enjoyed riding in the local parades. After graduating from Dawson County High School in May 1943, she attended Iowa State University at Ames, the University of Montana at Missoula, and graduated from Western Montana College of Education at Dillon. She taught math and science at the high school in Clarksfork, Idaho, math and science at the junior high in Nampa, Idaho and taught fourth/fifth grade combination at Roosevelt Elementary in Casper, Wyoming.

On March 15, 1950, Evelyn married rancher Myron W. Martin and moved to his ranch in the Bates Hole area southwest of Casper, Wyoming where they built a home and lived for the next 42 years.

Evelyn held the organizing meeting of the Bates Hole Extension Club and was active in it for 40 years. She was a regular donor of the United Blood Services. She was also active in the United Methodist Women in Casper; instrumental in organizing a community church in Bates Hole for 16 years, taught Sunday school, and was a past Regent of the Fort Casper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and past regent of the High Desert Chapter of DAR in Rock Springs. Evelyn served on the election board in Bates Hole for 25 years, on the Natrona County District 3 school board for 11 years, delivered Meals on Wheels in Casper for 9 years and assisted with 4-H for 14 years receiving the Friends of 4-H award for dedicated service, and was a U.S. Climatological Observer in Bates Hole for 25 years for the U.S. Weather Service. In 1972, Evelyn was elected Queen of the Wyoming Flying Farmers. She was also active in the Civil Air Patrol and the American Legion Auxiliary. While living in Rock Springs, Evelyn was active in the White Mountain Recreation Center and the Young at Heart Senior Center where she served on the Board of Directors, the Building Committee, Activity Committee and Talk and Travel Committee. She is currently a member of Eastern Star and the High Desert Chapter of DAR. Evelyn also attended the Silver Haired Legislature. She is a lifetime member of the 1st United Methodist Church.

Evelyn enjoyed ranch life, her family, gardening, sewing, cooking, the out of doors, and travel to Asia, Europe, South America, Mexico, Canada and Australia. She has been in all 50 states completing that goal when she was 75. Evelyn was also an enthusiastic genealogist, compiling four family genealogies and helping organize numerous family reunions.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Myron Walter Martin, her parents, Drs. James and Alice Taft Strowd and her sister Katherine Smith of Adrian, Michigan. She is survived by daughters Mary Martin of Rexburg, Idaho, and Marilyn Martin Norman and her husband Dave Norman of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four grandchildren: David Bretey and his wife Virginia; Michelle Anderson and her husband Casey; Kyle Norman and his wife Lynn; Abby Norman and her husband Dr. Michael Saavedra. There are nine great grandchildren and step-grandchildren: David Bretey III (wife Elizabeth), Abigail Bretey, William Bretey, and Spencer Bretey; KC Summers, Timothy Summers (wife Kayla) and Jace Summers, Trinity Anderson and Jaxson Anderson, one great great granddaughter, Brooklyn Bretey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was 98 years, 1 month and 9 days at her death.

A memorial service will be held at the 1st United Methodist Church, 332 East Second Street in Casper, Wyoming on Wednesday September 6, 2023. Viewing will take place at 10 am with a memorial service at 11 am followed immediately by a reception. For those who are unable to attend, First United Methodist Church of Casper will be livestreaming the funeral service at umccasper.org. She will be buried with her husband at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming east of Casper, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked contributions be made to the Myron W. Martin Agricultural Scholarship at Casper College or Alzheimer's Organization.