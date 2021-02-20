Father Tom Sheridan

Christmas of 1976, while pastoring in Saratoga and also serving Hanna, Medicine Bow and Shirley Basin, he was determined to celebrate Christmas Eve Mass in all of those locations. Despite a raging blizzard, he made it to Shirley Basin, where community members made a town-wide celebration in the school gym, complete with a Baptist woman playing the piano and a visit from Santa. It was one of his favorite memories.

Father Tom was born on a farm and both his parents were Sheridan’s, although from different clans. He was the second of what would be 11 children.

When he was eight, he contracted polio and was sent to Dublin to a “fever” hospital. He was left with no visible physical abnormalities, but he realized decades later that the consequences of the polio for him had been emotional.

His journey to priesthood was not a given, as it was for many young boys in Ireland, but rather a gradual process. When he attended high school, or Minor College as it was known in Ireland from 12 to 17 years old, he rode a bicycle to Cavan nine miles each way, six days a week, a day student at a primarily boarding school. He figured he cycled approximately 13,000 miles in those five years.

In retirement, he wrote a book, “Moments in Ministry.” He enjoyed fishing, golf and sports, especially football, and travel.