Forrest L. “Buzz” Skretteberg

He was born November 6, 1935 in Deadwood, SD to Lloyd and Asther Skretteberg. Buzz attended NCHS in Casper, WY his first two years of high school; then his family moved to Lakewood, CO where he graduated. After his graduation they moved back to Casper where he enrolled in Casper College. He enjoyed his time at Casper College a little too much and in his sophomore year, decided to quit school and go to work in the oil fields in Lynch, WY. After several months on a drilling rig, higher education had more luring appeal, so he moved back to Casper to complete his degree and graduate. That’s where he met his wife, Marinell, and they were married on June 7, 1958.