RIVERTON — Frances M. Dooley, 91, died Monday, July 5, 2021, in Lander, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Riverton. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery with a reception in Frances’ memory will follow at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 N. 8th West Street.