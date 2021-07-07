 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances M. Dooley
0 Comments

Frances M. Dooley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RIVERTON — Frances M. Dooley, 91, died Monday, July 5, 2021, in Lander, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Riverton. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery with a reception in Frances’ memory will follow at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 N. 8th West Street.

Davis Funeral Home

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News