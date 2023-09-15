CASPER — Frances Harris-Swanson, born Frances Marion Ryther, on April 26, 1929, passed away on September 8, 2023 at her home in Casper. Frances was 94 at the time of her death. Born in Rapid City, SD to Bess Kennedy Ryther and Lawrence Ryther, Frances attended school in both California and Rapid, where she graduated from high school. She worked at the Rapid City Journal, the Sacramento Bee and later, Duhamel’s Trading Post while enrolling at Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, SD.

Frances met and married Ben Harris who was stationed at Ellsworth Airbase in Rapid City. The couple was transferred to Lockbourne Airbase in Ohio. At the end of the Korean War, they moved to Miami, FL where Ben was a pilot for Eastern Airlines. During these years they welcomed their two children. Following a divorce, Frances returned to SD finishing her Bachelor of Education degree and began her teaching career in Sheridan, WY.

She later moved to Casper where she taught at Grant Elementary and later transferred to NCHS teaching World & Ancient History until her retirement in 1991. A chance encounter with her high school sweetheart at a class reunion resulted in Frances marrying John Swanson in September 2006. Choosing to remain in Casper, the couple built a new home together. Sadly, John passed away less than 2 years later.

During her lifetime, Frances earned her masters degree in World History, was president of the Natrona County Teachers Association, traveled to Europe, flipped several houses before it was “a thing”, and endowed a scholarship fund for single parents at Black Hills State University.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Adair (Tom) Walker of Gillette, WY; her son, Brandt Harris of Casper’ granddaughter, Christi (Chris) Urman and their son, Sawyer.

Frances was preceded in death by her mother, Bess K (Ryther) Protheroe; her brother, LaVere Ryther and her father, Lawrence Ryther.

A Life Well Lived Celebration will be held at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott, Casper on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.