CASPER—Frances (Strayer) Hanson, 83, of Casper, WY passed away on April 9, 2021. Frances was born in Colorado in 1937. Later her family moved to Elk Mountain, WY where she grew up and met Elmer Hanson. They were married in 1953 and were married for 53 years. They moved to Casper where they raised their four children; Melvin, Ramona, Steven, and Dale.

Elmer passed in 2006. A few years later Frances met Wayne Sevon. They married in 2014.

Frances’ love was family, books, genealogy, and Wyoming history.

She attended Casper College where she graduated and became an accomplished writer.

Her published books include, “Medicine Bow Valley Pioneers”, genealogy book, “Strayer Roots”, and a couple cookbooks. She had many short stories and poems (“Wyoming Love Song”) published in newspapers.

She also enjoyed being a member of Fort Casper, where she would volunteer to work in their store.

Frances also loved her family. She was the grandmother to two grandsons, four granddaughters, six great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Frances will be missed.

Graveside service will be held at Wyoming Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM Friday, April 16.