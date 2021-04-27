CASPER—Francis Dee (Edwards) Ward, born October 18, 1935 in Casper, WY went to meet our Lord on April 7, 2021. Dee was born to Delbert D. and Margaret Edwards. She also had a sister, Kathleen Church. She married Bobby L. Ward on August 4, 1956. All have preceded her in death. Dee graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953 and Casper College.

She was employed by the Chicago Corp in their drafting department. She played an important role in the history of the State of Wyoming with herself run company “Dee’s Drafting.” Dee was responsible for the plotting and location of oil drilling throughout the state of Wyoming. She also was an elder in Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians.

Dee was an accomplished painter, jewelry maker—the Southwest Design; and she loved to sew and travel. She was great at the game of golf, and was considered an avid and enthusiastic golfer. She was a member of the “Hole in One Club.”

Dee also loved getting together with a select group called the “Fabulous Five,” who have been her traveling companions, golfing buddies, and who loved her dearly. They were Jo Pierce, Rose Williams, Maxine Anderson, and Donna Cleveland. Mary Howard was one of Dee’s most dearly departed friends.