CASPER—Francis Dee (Edwards) Ward, born October 18, 1935 in Casper, WY went to meet our Lord on April 7, 2021. Dee was born to Delbert D. and Margaret Edwards. She also had a sister, Kathleen Church. She married Bobby L. Ward on August 4, 1956. All have preceded her in death. Dee graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953 and Casper College.
She was employed by the Chicago Corp in their drafting department. She played an important role in the history of the State of Wyoming with herself run company “Dee’s Drafting.” Dee was responsible for the plotting and location of oil drilling throughout the state of Wyoming. She also was an elder in Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians.
Dee was an accomplished painter, jewelry maker—the Southwest Design; and she loved to sew and travel. She was great at the game of golf, and was considered an avid and enthusiastic golfer. She was a member of the “Hole in One Club.”
Dee also loved getting together with a select group called the “Fabulous Five,” who have been her traveling companions, golfing buddies, and who loved her dearly. They were Jo Pierce, Rose Williams, Maxine Anderson, and Donna Cleveland. Mary Howard was one of Dee’s most dearly departed friends.
Dee loved her cats, especially Jackson who now resides with one of her nurse friends. She loved gardening. Dee was also a member of the “Red Hat Society.”
Dee was very active in her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and SVCC – Shepherd of the Valley Care Center. She made thousands of cookies herself and donated many more.
Dee leaves behind her church family and many, many dear friends. She is survived by two nephews, Stephen. E. and Daniel B. Church; one niece, Gayl Hayn; one great-niece, Trista Fetzer; two great-great-nieces, Aubree and Olivia Fetzer; and two great-great-nephews, Tanner and Cohen Fetzer.
Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose in Paradise Valley on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 pm. Interment will be at a later date at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Central Wyoming Hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.