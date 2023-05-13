Francis Maloy Mason passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on May 7, 2023. He was a man who lived by quiet example to the highest standards, with a big heart and an enormous love and dedication for his family.

Fran, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Miller, South Dakota on March 31, 1930. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Perkins, or as the new sailors called it, the “Pukey P”. Honorably discharged in 1950, he returned home from the navy, where he met Bernie Kusser in Huron, South Dakota. After dating for a year and a half they married in 1952 and had six children. Their married life began with a move to Rapid City, South Dakota, where Fran began his career with Safeway. Taking immense pride in his work, Fran’s career for Safeway took him from Rapid City SD to Worland WY, Riverton WY and Casper WY, where he retired in 1990.

In 1989, Fran and Bernie built a home in Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming where their love for golf, the area and family gatherings became the summer constant in their lives. They made many friends playing golf and cards at Star Valley Ranch. Their children and grandchildren would join them each year for summer vacations and an annual family golf tournament. Known as “The Tourney of Chumps”, the coveted Chumps Jacket was the ultimate prize. In addition to golf, they enjoyed traveling, dancing and any chance to spend time with family and friends.

Fran was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Bernie Mason. He is survived by his children: Rick (Betty) Mason; Dawn Findley-Groves; Janet (Pat) McAteer; Russ Mason; Roger Mason, and Lori (Jeff) Buckallew; his grandchildren: Jarod (Liz) McAteer; Woody (Rose) Groves; Trent (Elizabeth) McAteer; Halea McAteer; Heath (Ashlynn) McAteer; Justin (Lina) Mason and Ahna Mason; and five great-grandchildren. As Fran would say “Got that job done”.

A family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice staff and nurses that provided him with such comforting care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.