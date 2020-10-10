CASPER—Frank D. Stewart, age 92, passed away October 8, 2020, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living Facility of natural causes. Frank was born February 22, 1928 son of Frank and Helen Stewart, in Marshall, Minnesota. His family moved to South Dakota and he attended schools in Sturgis and Belle Fourche, and graduated from Rapid City High School in January 1945.

He was inducted into the Army Specialized Training Corps in March 1945 and assigned to detached service with the Coast Artillery Corps at their proving grounds at White Sands, New Mexico. After discharge from the military in 1947, Frank attended the University of South Dakota, receiving his B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1950. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

On June 17, 1951, he married Elaine Glade in Ocheyedan, Iowa. Following their marriage, they moved to Casper, Wyoming and started their family.

Frank is survived by a daughter, Gail Cheever (Gary) of Bountiful, Utah; daughter-in-law, Karen Stewart; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Donna Pickup (Dick).

He was predeceased by his wife and two sons, Gary and Michael.