Frank G. McNeely

CASPER - Long time Casper resident, Frank G. McNeely, 98, died May 10, 2021.

Frank was born Oct 18, 1922 in Freedom, Nebraska to Roy H. McNeely and Madge W. Gallatin.

Frank and his parents migrated to Casper in 1923. Frank graduated from NCHS in 1942 and joined the Navy in 1943. He served as a WWII aviation machinist first class until 1946.

After returning from his military service, he was employed by Amoco oil and worked at the refinery in Casper for 35 years. He worked as both an electrician and a supervisor of the electrical and instrument department.

In addition to being devoted to his family, Frank served his community in multiple ways. He was on the board of the YMCA and taught Red Cross certified swimming, he was a Big Brother to three local boys, he built homes for Habitat for Humanity, and drove 8 years for Meals on Wheels.

An avid environmentalist, Frank served on the board at Isaac Walton League and was an active member of the Audubon Society. He was also a champion of animals; volunteering at the Casper Humane Society as a dog walker and handyman, and devoting himself to the cause of the People's Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).