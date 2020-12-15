Frank James Schreckengost, III

Frank’s greatest treasures in life were the Lord Jesus Christ and his family! Days spent at the lake, on the river, or endless hours hunting were Frank’s most precious times enjoying his Creator’s work. He passed down his love for nature to his family by teaching them the wonder of God’s creation and how the closest time with God was in His creation. Frank enjoyed competing in fishing tournaments, working on his old “Sea Nymph”, fly fishing, and hunting for elk, deer, and antelope. Most of all, Frank loved watching all of his children in their many sporting, music, and life events where he never missed one! Every conversation he had was intentional and he shared endless wisdom on life, always leaving you with a new bit of knowledge.

Frank gave his life to the Lord on Easter Sunday 1994 and lived to share his love of the Lord first with his family as well as with everyone he met! He used his life as his greatest ministry, sharing the wonderful hope he found in Christ wanting to love others as Christ loves him. Frank opened his heart, always giving; not knowing the endless impact he had on those around him. He is our example, soul mate, dad, son, brother, and best friend. We are rejoicing as he is with his Heavenly Father and knowing we will see him again.