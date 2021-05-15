CASPER—Frank Kellch, 88, died on May 13, 2021 due to natural causes. Frank was born September 13, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gustav Leopold Kelbch and Emma Paula Anna Kleinberg. Frank was raised by parents who came to the United States from Germany, to better their own lives as well as their future children and family.

Frank was the middle child of three boys. He had two brothers, Richard and Raymond. Frank had a good life as a child, even though he grew up during the hard times of the Depression. His mother always made sure they had food on the table and clothes to wear. The entire family worked hard for what they had, and from that Frank learned an amazing work ethic which continued throughout his life. He graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Throughout his early years he held several jobs, but his favorite job was working in a bakery, which he spoke of with fond memories. Frank was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War. When the Army learned of his German heritage and his ability to speak German, they sent him to Germany instead of fighting in the war.

Frank completed his service in the Army and returned to the United States. Frank married his sweetheart, Velma (LaRae) Casper, in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 31, 1952. Together they had five wonderful children: Steven, Wendy, Terri, Larry and Brian.