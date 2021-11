CASPER—Frank Paul Padilla, 80, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Casper. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery.