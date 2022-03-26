CASPER — Frank Toby Pacheco, 76, of Casper, Wyoming died Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Frank was born on Sep. 15, 1945 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Tobias and Casilda Pacheco he was one of eight siblings. He left Natrona County High School to join the Navy and served during Vietnam. After his service, he returned to Casper and married, Gloria Salaz and together they had four children. Frank attended and graduated from University of Wyoming with a Bachelors in Education and went on to the University of Northern Colorado and received his Master Degree in Education.