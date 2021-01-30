CASPER—Frankie Jo Cardinal passed away January 20, 2021. She was born in Casper May 13, 1963 to Robert and Rita Morrison. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1981.

Frankie loved spending time on Casper Mountain; she especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and she was a big fan of Tweety Bird. Frankie also loved to bowl and was great at it.

She is survived by sons, Michael (Kathy) Cardinal of Mack, CO and Eric Cardinal of Casper; grandchildren, Mystic and Talon Cardinal of Mack, CO; mother, Rita Petersen of Casper; sister, Debra Mapp of Casper; brothers, Rodney (Shirley) Morrison of Bar Nunn and Melvin (Judy) Morrison of Casper; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Vernon “Pete” Petersen; and her dad, Robert “Bob” Morrison.

A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held on Casper Mountain later this year.