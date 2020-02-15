Franklin Edward “Ed” Humes, Jr.
CASPER—Franklin Edward “Ed” Humes, Jr. of Casper, Wyoming passed away on February 3, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by his family.
Ed was born on November 25, 1952 to Frank and Donna (Burns) Humes in Newcastle, Wyoming. He graduated from Newcastle High School and went on to attend, and graduate from, WyoTech in Laramie.
Ed moved to Casper where he eventually met and married the love of his life Linda Wonderly Rone. They married on Valentine’s Day February 14, 1976. Shortly after, they moved to Newcastle where they spent a lot of their married life and eventually came back to Casper for the past 32 years. Ed never met a stranger and could talk to anyone he met on the street and become fast friends.
Ed and Linda had four beautiful children, seven wonderful grandchildren, and one great-grandchild that made them so happy.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Adam Bowman; and his best friend, Harley the dog.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his daughter, Valeri (Noel) Hudson of Casper; son, Jeff (Jana) Humes of Rowlett, TX; daughter, Penny Van Holland (Justin Belmont) of Casper, daughter, Nicole (Terry) Lane of Casper; his grandchildren, Kayla Humes (Hannah), Tyler Hudson, Justin Humes (Caitlin), Stephen Hudson, Chris Hudson, Wesley Van Holland, and Josh Lane; and his great-granddaughter, Gracie Paige Humes; and his sister, Susan (Sonny) Rone.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wyoming Patriot Guard or Casper Crush Baseball.
A celebration of life will be held on June 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home.