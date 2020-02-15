Franklin Edward “Ed” Humes, Jr.

CASPER—Franklin Edward “Ed” Humes, Jr. of Casper, Wyoming passed away on February 3, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Ed was born on November 25, 1952 to Frank and Donna (Burns) Humes in Newcastle, Wyoming. He graduated from Newcastle High School and went on to attend, and graduate from, WyoTech in Laramie.

Ed moved to Casper where he eventually met and married the love of his life Linda Wonderly Rone. They married on Valentine’s Day February 14, 1976. Shortly after, they moved to Newcastle where they spent a lot of their married life and eventually came back to Casper for the past 32 years. Ed never met a stranger and could talk to anyone he met on the street and become fast friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed and Linda had four beautiful children, seven wonderful grandchildren, and one great-grandchild that made them so happy.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Adam Bowman; and his best friend, Harley the dog.