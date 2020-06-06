× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz.—Franklin Monroe Gilbert, 92, passed away on March 24, 2020 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Frank was born in Potette, Texas to Luther and Cora Gilbert in 1927. He grew up in the hill country of Wimberly, Texas where his dad operated the family service station. At 12 years old his family moved to the Rio Grande Valley where his dad was employed as the sheriff of San Benito, Texas.

Frank met the Love of his life, Betty June Boles in 1947, marring in 1949. Frank served in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948. Staff Sgt. Gilbert was recalled to duty in 1950 to serve as Communications Chief with 1st Engineers Battalion of the First Marine Division in Korea. Upon returning from the war, Frank worked in the oil industry all his career, starting in 1951 with Standard Oil in Texas. He transferred with his family, Betty, John and Garry to Midwest, Wyoming in 1957. Frank and Betty left Midwest in 1979 to work for Amoco Oil in Cairo, Egypt. They retired to Casper, Wyoming in 1986 after 36 years of service with Amoco.

Frank’s second career began in 1994 to 2004 where he was instrumental in the operations of Wear Parts in Casper. He found great joy in taking care of his customers or anyone else who needed help. Always kind, Always Loving, Always missed!

Frank was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty and son, John.