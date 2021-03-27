Fred and Hallie Williams

While in Laramie they had four children: Lindy (Jim) Toering of Soldotna, Alaska, Tom (Irene) Williams of Fairbanks, Alaska, Andrea (Jim) Eckroth of Central Point, Oregon, and Martin Williams of Wasilla, Alaska.

In 1958 they moved to Lander, Wyo. and in 1963 moved to Glennallen, Alaska. They drove the mostly gravel Alcan Highway towing a trailer while camping along the way with four children and a large dog. It was quite an adventure with many family memories from that trip.

Fred worked for the Alaska Fish and Game while Hallie started teaching in the one-room high school just in time for the Alaska Good Friday Earthquake of 1964. They both retired in 1987 remaining in the Copper River Basin until Hallie moved to be close to her oldest daughter, Lindy, in Soldotna. She then moved on to Chandler, Ariz. living across the street from her brother and sister. When they passed Hallie moved to Casper to be close to Andi and her husband, Jim, later following them to Oregon.

Raising a family in the small town of Glennallen, Fred and Hallie were devoted parents and gave their children all the direction and attention one could ever have hoped for while continuing their careers where they both were very well respected. They loved the outdoors and took their children on many adventures, taking thousands of pictures recording their happy life.