Fred Frech
DENVER, Colo.—Fred Frech of Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020, at the age of 65. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will not be forgotten.
Born in Casper, WY on May 17, 1954, Fred was predeceased by his parents, Dick Frech and Sue Frech.
He is survived by his loving brother and best friend, David Frech; his nephew, Nate Frech; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Fred grew up in Casper, WY with aspirations of furthering his education and serving his country upon graduation. Fred was a Cadet Colonel in the 1972 Natrona County High School Jr. ROTC Corps and had received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Fred’s path was tragically altered when an accident on graduation eve left him paralyzed.
Not one to let adversity get him down, Fred focused on his recovery and his future. It was through the exceptional care and support Fred received at Craig Hospital that led him to pursue a career in healthcare. Fred received his BS in Education from the University of Colorado in 1977 and his master’s from the University of Northern Colorado in 1979. Upon graduation, Fred began his career with Craig Hospital as a rehabilitation counselor. Fred worked at Craig Hospital his entire career retiring as Head of Family Services.
Not one to let his paralysis get in the way of enjoying life and having a good time, Fred was fond of attending concerts, sporting events, and getting together with friends. Tailgating and attending Bronco games with his brother, cousins, and friends was a favorite pastime.
Fred loved so many and was loved by so many more. He never met a person who he didn’t bring some type of joy to their life. Fred will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Casper, WY at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to either the Dick Frech Scholarship at Casper College or The Craig Foundation, which supports Craig programs and patients.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.