Fred Frech

DENVER, Colo.—Fred Frech of Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020, at the age of 65. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will not be forgotten.

Born in Casper, WY on May 17, 1954, Fred was predeceased by his parents, Dick Frech and Sue Frech.

He is survived by his loving brother and best friend, David Frech; his nephew, Nate Frech; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Fred grew up in Casper, WY with aspirations of furthering his education and serving his country upon graduation. Fred was a Cadet Colonel in the 1972 Natrona County High School Jr. ROTC Corps and had received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Fred’s path was tragically altered when an accident on graduation eve left him paralyzed.