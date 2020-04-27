Fred Niethammer
CASPER - Fred Niethammer, died peacefully on April 24, 2020. After 96 great years, his life is one to celebrate and remember brightly. Fred was born July 27, 1923 in Casper, WY to Herman and Julia (Kukura) Niethammer. His childhood and teen years were happy times playing with his cousins. Their fathers, all German born immigrants, owned the Casper Packing Plant.
Fred was a part of the Wyoming State Basketball Championship team his junior year of high school and he graduated from NCHS in 1941 as his class valedictorian. Fred enrolled at the University of Wyoming before enlisting in the Navy in 1942 where he was assigned to radio school. Once he returned to Casper, Fred attended the newly established Casper College and became the first student body president. Fred finished his schooling at the University of Colorado and graduated with a degree in Accounting.
Returning to Casper, Fred worked for the Chapin and McNamara Accounting Firm. Looking out the window, he caught sight of Keigh Ostlind in her green knit dress and he was hooked. Fred wanted to go skiing in Sun Valley at the end of tax season and Keigh wouldn't go unless they were married. Thus, after a two-week engagement, Fred and Keigh were married on March 29, 1952. It was the one and only time that Keigh was on skis.
Fred and Keigh used to live in the Westridge subdivision and when the CY Ranch was opened up for building, they jumped at the opportunity to build their own home. They were proud to own the first house that was completed on Bellaire Drive. They moved in just before their second child was born and raised four kids, remaining in the house for 56 years.
Fred changed work and found enjoyment at Talbert Office Equipment. When the opportunity arose, he purchased Byron's Office Machines and spent the remainder of his years eating at the Woolworth lunch counter and walking around downtown Casper with a typewriter or calculator in hand. He was a proficient teacher on the use of mechanical typewriters and calculators and was able to retire just as the computer age dawned. Mom and Dad were lucky to win trips through the business to Italy, Spain, Greece, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. He retired on January 1, 1980 and never looked back.
He spent the next forty years reading the Wall Street Journal and monitoring the stock market, just as his father had taught him. During the winters he went downhill skiing at Hogadon at least three times a week, as well as taking ski trips to Colorado to be with his sister, Doris and other family. He stopped skiing at 87 when it became too hard to put on his boots. When he couldn't go be on snow, he enjoyed reading books, sitting on the porch and taking multiple daily walks around the neighborhood. Neighbors knew when to look out the window and catch the man with his hat on crooked. He was that consistent. In poor weather, he would walk at Sunrise Shopping Center and he walked the hallways of his assisted living during his last three years of life.
Fred was a member of TIPS Business club and then the Casper Rotary Club where he enjoyed meeting with friends well into his 80s. He was always available to help pick up trash on highway cleanup days—another opportunity to walk. Together, Keigh and Fred were proud to be charter members of the Viva La Joie Dance Club.
Quick with his wit, Fred always brought enjoyment to family dinner and the pre-meal family-favorite card game—aptly named “The Dumb Game”. He loved these Sundays as he got to win a game he enjoyed and he got to eat “the best meal ever” which was made by his favorite son-in-law, both by default and a true love of great food. Fred always wanted to know what his next meal would be, and he would never let himself be called late for dessert.
He had many quirky mannerisms and habits, known as ‘Fredisms' that have spread to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He often told us that he was giving us all his brains and good looks and there was a lot to go around.
Fred's impact on his family and his contribution to their future successes will continue to be appreciated long past his death.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years; his parents; and his first grandson, David.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Elizabeth) of Sheridan, John (Susan) of Stillwater, MN, Sarah (Bob) Johnson and Ruth of Casper; grandchildren, Rev. Mark (Amalie) Niethammer of Austin, MN, Luke (Katie) Niethammer of Chaska, MN, Kelsey Niethammer of Minneapolis and Laura and Trevor Johnson of Casper; great-grandchildren, Julia and Miles of Austin, MN and Max of Chaska, MN; he is also survived by his two sisters, Doris Rodelander and Nancy Lea; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred enjoyed residing at Meadow Wind Assisted Living for the last three years. Card games and a special treat continued every weekend and he got three square meals a day. The family is extremely grateful for the kind and loving care he received. Mel's Helping Hands and Central Wyoming Hospice were amazing, and we thank everyone who worked with him.
Fred was a sweet and generous man who focused on the success and happiness of his family. He was a stubborn and private soul who until his death felt “as good as ever” and was always enjoying the day.
He will be missed.
Please consider making a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.bustardcares.com
