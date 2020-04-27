Fred Niethammer

Fred changed work and found enjoyment at Talbert Office Equipment. When the opportunity arose, he purchased Byron's Office Machines and spent the remainder of his years eating at the Woolworth lunch counter and walking around downtown Casper with a typewriter or calculator in hand. He was a proficient teacher on the use of mechanical typewriters and calculators and was able to retire just as the computer age dawned. Mom and Dad were lucky to win trips through the business to Italy, Spain, Greece, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. He retired on January 1, 1980 and never looked back.

He spent the next forty years reading the Wall Street Journal and monitoring the stock market, just as his father had taught him. During the winters he went downhill skiing at Hogadon at least three times a week, as well as taking ski trips to Colorado to be with his sister, Doris and other family. He stopped skiing at 87 when it became too hard to put on his boots. When he couldn't go be on snow, he enjoyed reading books, sitting on the porch and taking multiple daily walks around the neighborhood. Neighbors knew when to look out the window and catch the man with his hat on crooked. He was that consistent. In poor weather, he would walk at Sunrise Shopping Center and he walked the hallways of his assisted living during his last three years of life.