CASPER—Beloved physician, Frederick Deiss, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 after a short illness. Dr. Deiss was born in Oakland, California on December 5, 1929. He grew up on a small farm in the central part of the state. His family lived modestly, but it was on that farm that he learned the value of hard work.

He married Marilyn Miller in 1950. He graduated from Pacific Union College in 1951 and earned his medical degree from the College of Medical Evangelists (now Loma Linda University) in 1957. He and Marilyn had five children: Gregory (Lydia), Allory (Dawn), Jeffory, Zachory (Suanne), and Marcellyn (Howard Baker). The couple later divorced.

On January, 1, 1982, Dr. Deiss married Marilynn Hubbard Mitchell. Together, they traveled much of the world and brought home many treasures from their trips.

Dr. Deiss had a love of the outdoors, as he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He would say that the hunting was just a great excuse to get outdoors and spend time with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. Though they were often outnumbered, he took special joy in introducing his daughter, a couple of daughters-in-law, and several granddaughters to the great outdoors and to hunting and shooting.