CASPER — Frederick E. Maguire 97, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on August 26, 2022.

Fred was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 23, 1925 to Frederick and Katherine (Cosgrove) Maguire. He married Lois Englert of Piqua, Ohio on June 30, 1951. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; sisters: Frances and Kathleen and his brother, William.

He is survived by his three sons: Thomas (Kathy) of Phoenix, AZ, Frederick (Barbara) of Casper, WY and Mark (Deborah) of Loveland, CO; along with six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Casper.

Fred served in the US Navy during World War II. He enlisted as an Apprentice Seaman in 1943. In 1946 he was discharged, ranking as Ensign, after serving in the Pacific Theatre.

He graduated from Boston College earning a business degree, and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1950. He traveled the country as a sales manager (appliance division) for Westinghouse and later for the Tappan Company in the same capacity. Both positions were headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

He retired and moved to Casper in 1985. He loved and enjoyed his family, his dogs, hunting, fishing, the great outdoors and playing tennis. As a proud Irishman, the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day was his favorite.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Meadow Wind Assisted Living for their excellent care of Fred.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until the Prayer Vigil that will be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Military honors will be rendered at the church. A private interment will take place at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hunting with Heroes at P.O. Box 51736, Casper, WY 82605 or online at: huntingwithheros.org or you may donate to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1401 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82604 in honor of Fred.

