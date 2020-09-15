Fredrick John “Fred” Schnepper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Fred passed away, quietly, on September 11, 2020, having used up every bit of his strength in his full life. He was born May 13, 1931.

Fred was a man of many talents, logger, crude hauler, construction driver, and most recently, up to August 2020, skate sharpener for the Casper Ice Arena where he earned a statewide reputation for excellent work.

Throughout his life he enjoyed water-skiing, hunting, motorcycling, snowmobiling, fishing, carpentry, cutting as well as planting trees. His yard has been called “The Other Big Tree Area in Casper’.

Fred was a Wyoming native who really loved the state’s beauty, and, of course, his cats!

He was preceded in death by two children, Katie and Daren Schnepper and one nephew, Mark Tison.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Schnepper (Couglin); sister, Betty Tilson; sons, Scott, Thomas, Steven (Jennifer) and Timothy; daughter, Rachel; several stepdaughters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He will be missed, greatly.

Fred served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and will be buried at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery with military honor services on Thursday, September, 17 2020 at 1:30pm.

To share a special message, visit www.newcomercasper.com.