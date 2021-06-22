It is with glad hearts to announce, Fredrick L. Trujillo, 92, of Casper, Wyoming, has been welcomed into the arms of his Blessed Mother Mary. He gracefully passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.

Fred or ‘Rico’, will be remembered by many, for his playful dancing (with or without music), Bingo winning, his genuine caring nature, and for his sincere devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary.

Fred was a regular attendee at St. Anthony’s Church and was known to privately say the rosary daily. He had the honor of styling the hair of the women and men of Casper for decades in his salon, Rico’s Hair Fashion on S. Center St.

He will be missed by his loving children, caring siblings, huge extended family, friends, and his many, many fans.

Fred’s family welcomes all friends to celebrate with them Wednesday, June 23rd for a visitation and rosary at 5pm and 7pm at Bustard’s Funeral Chapel and for a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church Thursday, June 24th at 10am.