G. Scott Whitcomb
CASPER - G. Scott Whitcomb of Casper entered into eternal rest on January 4, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Long Beach, California, but lived most of his life in Wyoming. He was affectionately known as “Bear” to his family and many friends and was proudly known as “Grandbear” to his five grandchildren. Scott attended Lander High School for two years and was a member of the Natrona County High School graduating class of 1960. He maintained friendships with many of his classmates throughout his life. Scott was employed by Rex Robertson Co. and later, Prairie Pella in Casper selling windows and doors throughout the state of Wyoming until he was no longer able to work as a result of his illness. He immensely enjoyed his job and the time that he spent with his coworkers, contractors, and many customers.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gale W. Whitcomb and Julee (Huber) Whitcomb, as well as his brother, R. Gary Whitcomb. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diana Mary (Crowe) Whitcomb; his three children, Shannon Dean, Erin Pilkington (Jim), and Trisha Whitcomb; five loving grandchildren; Sean (26), Brooke (16), Evan (14), Lauren (12), and Caleb (12); Brother and sister-in-law Doug and Timmy Crowe, and sister-in-law Cynthia Anderson. He is also survived by several special nieces and a nephew: Ardie (Chad) Edwards, Marty Crowe, Michelle (Mark) Diaz, Marcie Fanning, Laurie Marques, and Summer Anderson; several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as cousins Marlene (Steve) Johnson, Roger (Rochelle) Bruhn, and Bob (Ellie) Bruhn.
Scott loved Wyoming, enjoyed spending time on Casper Mountain, loved his Denver Broncos, and always looked forward to the family's cousin's reunion each summer that took place in locations such as Alcova Lake, Colorado Springs/Lake Pueblo, Cheyenne, and Seal Beach, CA, so he could spend time with family. Scott was a kind, generous, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin, and was a friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service for Scott will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar St. in Casper, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bethel Baptist Church (Casper) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org) in Scotts memory.