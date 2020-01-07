CASPER - G. Scott Whitcomb of Casper entered into eternal rest on January 4, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Long Beach, California, but lived most of his life in Wyoming. He was affectionately known as “Bear” to his family and many friends and was proudly known as “Grandbear” to his five grandchildren. Scott attended Lander High School for two years and was a member of the Natrona County High School graduating class of 1960. He maintained friendships with many of his classmates throughout his life. Scott was employed by Rex Robertson Co. and later, Prairie Pella in Casper selling windows and doors throughout the state of Wyoming until he was no longer able to work as a result of his illness. He immensely enjoyed his job and the time that he spent with his coworkers, contractors, and many customers.