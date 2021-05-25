CASPER - G. William “Bill” Hurley, age 91, died peacefully at his home on May 23, 2021.
The oldest of three boys, Bill was born May 28, 1929 in Huntingdon, PA to David and Helen Hurley. Growing up in a log cabin, Bill and his brothers spent their childhood fishing, trapping, and enjoying the outdoors.
Always practical, Bill enlisted in the Army at age 17 with 75 cents in his pocket and the end goal of the G.I. Bill. While in the Army, Bill served in the Army Corps of Engineers' mapping division in Panama. This assignment ignited his passion for geology. After separation of service in 1949, Bill attended the University of California at Los Angeles, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology. While attending college, Bill married Lillian Hoffmaster and had one daughter, Gale Hurley of Seattle, WA. Lillian and Bill were later divorced.
After graduation, Bill was hired by Amoco Oil and spent the next 12 years in Casper, Denver, and Oklahoma, where he was the Assistant to the Director of Oil Exploration for Western United States and Canada. He resigned from Amoco in 1968 to accept the position of Western Division Manager of Exploration for Stonehenge Oil Company, and in 1969 joined Continental Energy Corporation as Exploration Manager until 1972. Bill began his own oil company, Hurley Oil Properties, in the 1970s.
Bill was instrumental in the discovery of the Madden Gas Field in Natrona County and North Sage Spring Creek oil field in Natrona County. Bill loved his work and was active until the end.
In 1992, Bill married Laurel Zakovich. They spent the next 29 years traveling, as well as enjoying their Casper home and their pets.
Bill also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends. More recently, Bill developed a love for ranching and farming, and acquired a small cattle and hay operation west of Casper. His hay won several awards, including first place in the Commercial Hay category at the World Dairy Expo.
Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Laurel Hurley; daughter, Gale Hurley of Seattle; brother, Robert Hurley of Watsonville, CA; as well as his stepchildren, Gale (Rick) Taylor, and Paul Zakovich of Denver and their four children and ten grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wesley.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Tate Pump House.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Visiting Angels caregivers Rachelle, Joy, Jazmin, and Sheila.