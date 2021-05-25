CASPER - G. William “Bill” Hurley, age 91, died peacefully at his home on May 23, 2021.

The oldest of three boys, Bill was born May 28, 1929 in Huntingdon, PA to David and Helen Hurley. Growing up in a log cabin, Bill and his brothers spent their childhood fishing, trapping, and enjoying the outdoors.

Always practical, Bill enlisted in the Army at age 17 with 75 cents in his pocket and the end goal of the G.I. Bill. While in the Army, Bill served in the Army Corps of Engineers' mapping division in Panama. This assignment ignited his passion for geology. After separation of service in 1949, Bill attended the University of California at Los Angeles, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology. While attending college, Bill married Lillian Hoffmaster and had one daughter, Gale Hurley of Seattle, WA. Lillian and Bill were later divorced.

After graduation, Bill was hired by Amoco Oil and spent the next 12 years in Casper, Denver, and Oklahoma, where he was the Assistant to the Director of Oil Exploration for Western United States and Canada. He resigned from Amoco in 1968 to accept the position of Western Division Manager of Exploration for Stonehenge Oil Company, and in 1969 joined Continental Energy Corporation as Exploration Manager until 1972. Bill began his own oil company, Hurley Oil Properties, in the 1970s.