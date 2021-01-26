DOUGLAS—A funeral liturgy will be held for Gale LeRoy Lane, 84, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming. Concelebrants Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango, Father Philip Vaske, and Father Andrew Duncan will be presiding. A public viewing and video tribute for Gale will be held at the church from 5:00—6:00 P.M. on Friday, January 29, 2021 with the vigil to follow at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. As an additional safety precaution, there will be no reception. The funeral liturgy will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23151388

Gale died peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease that he handled with honor, dignity and humor. He spent his final days surrounded by love, with his family at his side.

Gale was a down-to-earth guy who made friends everywhere he went, and he had a way of making people feel valued and important. He had a love for the outdoors and shared many adventures in the mountains with his family and friends.

Gale was born on Monday, November 23, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri, the son of Roy Ulis and Pearl Sue (Burleson) Lane. He was married to Bonnie Lane.