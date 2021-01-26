DOUGLAS—A funeral liturgy will be held for Gale LeRoy Lane, 84, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming. Concelebrants Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango, Father Philip Vaske, and Father Andrew Duncan will be presiding. A public viewing and video tribute for Gale will be held at the church from 5:00—6:00 P.M. on Friday, January 29, 2021 with the vigil to follow at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. As an additional safety precaution, there will be no reception. The funeral liturgy will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23151388
Gale died peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease that he handled with honor, dignity and humor. He spent his final days surrounded by love, with his family at his side.
Gale was a down-to-earth guy who made friends everywhere he went, and he had a way of making people feel valued and important. He had a love for the outdoors and shared many adventures in the mountains with his family and friends.
Gale was born on Monday, November 23, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri, the son of Roy Ulis and Pearl Sue (Burleson) Lane. He was married to Bonnie Lane.
Gale is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lane, of Douglas, Wyoming; children, Susan (Larry) Stewart of Loveland, Colorado, and Jeffrey (Valerie) Lane of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren, Alexander Scratchley, Eric Scratchley, Hunter Scratchley, Leona Kelly, Misty Lane, Shawn Lane, Alesha Lane, Stephanie Schmid, Kara Godi, Gina Culebro, Laura Melinkovich, Kenneshia Downing, Kurt Downing, and Korey Downing; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of their children, Leona Marie Steimel, in 1975; his mother, Pearl, in 1984; and his father, Roy, in 1987.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Douglas High School Rodeo Club, Attention: Kim Schwarzkopf, P.O. Box 381, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633; or to the Wyoming Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 1545, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www. gormanfh.com.