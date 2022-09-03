Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper passed away on August 24, 2022. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord.

Garnette attended Natrona County High School and graduated in 1961. She was an insurance agent for 38 years for the following agencies: Chadwick Agency, Lange’s Western Agency, The Bon Agency and Freeberg Insurance Agency, retiring in 2008. She also owned The Ceramic Shop and Ribbons-n-Roses. She enjoyed painting, from ceramics and china to painting landscapes with oils, acrylics and watercolor.

Garnette is survived by her husband, Kenneth Jones of Casper; daughter, Angela (Vern) Jones Corbin of Orlando, Florida; son, Jeffrey (Lecretia) Jones of Hurst, Texas; four grandchildren; four sisters and one brother.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Faith Bible Chapel at 504 North Forest Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82695.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a memorial donation be made to Faith Bible Chapel at P. O. Box 50305, Casper, Wyoming 82605 and/or Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.