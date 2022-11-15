Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, WY on January 5, 1948 to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife, Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden. Gary also had three granddaughters that he loved spending time with and enjoyed watching in their many sports and activities.

He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1966, and was a member of the state championship high school basketball team. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam War and was a purple heart recipient. He worked at Plateau Supply for 20 years, and was the owner of Party Time Liquor for 41 years. Gary and Karen spent their winters in Peoria, Arizona. Gary’s favorite pastime was playing golf with friends and family. Gary also enjoyed playing poker and other card games.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Mankin) Hayden; daughter, Gwen Barstad (Scott); son, Wes Hayden (Shannon O’Quinn); granddaughters: Taylor, Tatum, and Darby Barstad; two sisters: Linda Curtis (Dave), Beverly Stovall; one brother, Tony Hayden (Karen); and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 27, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Casper Country Club. Memorials can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice in Gary’s name.