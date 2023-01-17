Gary Dean Robinson, 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, November 14th 2022, at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas Wyoming.

Gary was born Thursday, July 30th, 1936 to Walter James and Helen Irene (Northrop) Robinson, in Laramie Wyoming. He served in the United States Marine Corps, later working as a Hydrologist for the United States Army Corps of Engineers, then the National Weather Service. He received a BS in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering. He was an Elder in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, as well as serving in Cub, Camp, and Scout Master roles in Wyoming and Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Dena Robinson, currently residing at Mountain Lodge Assisted Living in Douglas; his sister, Judy Robinson; and his children Larry, Kyla, and Shad, along with their spouses seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Eugene Robinson, and by his parents, Walter and Helen Robinson.

A 2023 spring observance will be held at the Forest Mound Cemetery in Jay Em, Wyoming, on Saturday May 6th at 1:00 pm; with family and friends gathering afterwards at the nearby family homestead. Gary enjoyed volunteer work to maintain and restore the Jay Em Historic District. In place of flowers, donations in his name can be made by check to the nonprofit “Historic Jay Em on the Rawhide”, 208 Troy Court., Evanston, Wyoming 82930—see the Historic Jay Em page on Facebook.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

