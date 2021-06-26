Gary Duane Long

Gary earned a degree in Geography and Recreation and in 1974 accepted a position as an Outdoor Recreation Planner with the Bureau of Land Management. During his 33-year career with the Bureau, he worked in field offices in Rawlins, Casper, and Lander, Wyoming, the district office in Anchorage, Alaska, and the Wyoming State office in Cheyenne. The passion of his working life was to facilitate open and appropriate recreation access to public lands for users of every pursuit. He delighted in his involvement in the establishment of the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper and the National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois, the Martin’s Cove Mormon Trail Site, his work with the rock-climbing community in Lander, close partnership with the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander that led to his certification as a Leave No Trace instructor, and countless other investments in the conservation and preservation of outdoor recreation in Wyoming and the western United States. Following his retirement from the BLM in 2007, he worked as a visual resource management consultant involved in mitigating the impact of gas exploration in western Wyoming and Colorado.

Far from being a man devoted only to his work, Gary had an eclectic range of hobbies throughout his life. He began climbing and mountaineering in the early 1960s, a passion he carried well into his seventies and which he passed along to his children and grandchildren. He stood atop the summits of high places on three continents, including Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa, and the Matterhorn in the European Alps; Nevado Chinchey in Peru; Shiprock in New Mexico; and major summits in the Tetons, Wind Rivers, and Big Horns. He treasured opportunities to backpack in the Wind River Range and the deserts of Utah. He joined the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain in 1967. In the 1970s and 80s, he discovered the lore of the Mountain Man and participated in many fur rendezvous reenactment festivals. Gary was a dedicated fly fisherman, always eager to hike through deep brush to cast a line into some promising hole. He hunted elk with friends in the Wind River Range every October for many years. His experiences working with the LDS Church led to interest an in the Mormon handcart period of westward migration and authorship of the book, “The Journey of the James G. Willie Handcart Company, 1856.” He built fine hardwood furniture and crafted beautiful and functional stoneware pottery pieces and renovated or built every home he and his family occupied. Gary and Mary-Dell enjoyed domestic and international travel. In recent years, they made several trips to Ireland, Scotland and England. Above all, he remained a true kid at heart and never quit playing with cars, and through the years crafted classic Ford vehicles of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s into beautiful street rods. He was a member of the Southern California Timing Association and served as a safety inspector at Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats for many years. His friendships with folks from each of these varied circles remain vital and important for our entire family.