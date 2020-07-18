Gary Lee Walker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YODER—“Cowboy Evangelist”

Gary took his last ride to be with His Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1940 on his parent’s ranch east of Bayard, Nebraska.

He graduated from Bayard High School. Gary married Vonda Dee Marshall. He graduated from Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming in 1972. He was ordained and was a missionary with Rocky Mountain Bible Mission in Montana. He served on the board of Frontier School of the Bible for 20 years.

Gary was the founder of Rodeo Bible Camp Mission in LaGrange, Wyoming.

He was a rancher, rodeo stock contractor and big game hunting guide. He traveled over 40 years as a Cowboy Evangelist in over fifteen states and three countries. He was the Pastor of Lance Creek Community Church for 18 years, then semi-retired because of his health. In October 2019, Gary was inducted to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. In March 2020, Gary and Vonda Dee celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.