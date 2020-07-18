Gary Lee Walker

YODER—“Cowboy Evangelist”
Gary took his last ride to be with His Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1940 on his parent’s ranch east of Bayard, Nebraska.
He graduated from Bayard High School. Gary married Vonda Dee Marshall. He graduated from Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming in 1972. He was ordained and was a missionary with Rocky Mountain Bible Mission in Montana. He served on the board of Frontier School of the Bible for 20 years.
Gary was the founder of Rodeo Bible Camp Mission in LaGrange, Wyoming.
He was a rancher, rodeo stock contractor and big game hunting guide. He traveled over 40 years as a Cowboy Evangelist in over fifteen states and three countries. He was the Pastor of Lance Creek Community Church for 18 years, then semi-retired because of his health. In October 2019, Gary was inducted to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. In March 2020, Gary and Vonda Dee celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vonda Dee; daughter, Adeline Walker Kohl; granddaughters, Jenielle, Daycia, Ashley, and Shaley; Mike (Faith) Ball; and grandchildren, TJ, Austin (Elisabeth), Borden (Virginia), Feilynn, Chantel, Angelina, Viana, and Ethan Ball; and six great-grandchildren, Westen, Quinten, Braelynn, Esther, Matthias and Robin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Eugenia Walker; brothers, Dallas and Donald Walker; children, Wade William, Tome J, and Mary Evelyn Walker Ball; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial for Gary’s family has been established. Please send your condolences to: Walker Family, PO Box 176 Yoder, WY 82244
A private burial was held and a Memorial Service for Gary’s last ride and Celebration of life will be held at the LaGrange rodeo arena on September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Please come and join us!
Pier Funeral Home of Lusk, Wyoming was in charge of arrangements.
