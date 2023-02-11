Gary Lynn Norris passed away suddenly on January 28, 2023 in the cabin that he built with his father on Casper Mountain, he was 76 years old.

Gary was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the first of four children to Leon and Mildred “Millie” Norris. The Norris family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1950. Gary graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964, then served his country in the Navy returning to Casper in 1969. He worked at the Dave Johnston Power Plant near Glenrock, Wyoming for 31 years, retiring in 2001.

Gary’s love of the outdoors would find him fishing, hunting, canoeing, snowmobiling, golfing, biking and skiing. He would travel the state of Wyoming to enjoy the outdoors with his family and friends; while also comfortable enjoying in quiet solitude. He was kind and caring and patient, loyal to his family. He was there for his aging parents when they moved next door to him on Casper Mountain, fulfilling their dream.

His parents, Leon and Millie predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Robinett (Jon) and brothers, Richard and David (Teri).

The family is not planning a funeral service.