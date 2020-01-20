Gary Packard
Gary Packard

  • Updated
BUFFALO - Gary Packard, 73, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
3:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Jan 24
funeral home
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
