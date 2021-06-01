CASPER—Gary Stichert passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021 following a tragic accident. Born in 1951 in Manitowoc, WI, Gary, along with his brothers and his favorite sister, roamed the river bottoms near their childhood home in search of muddy adventures and trophy carp fishing.

Gary graduated from Lincoln High, attended community college, and began his forty-year career in industrial fabrication at Manitowoc Crane. In 1974, he moved his young family west to Pocatello, Idaho with Bucyrus Erie and then to Casper in 1984 to work as the quality assurance manager at WOTCOestech, retiring in 2017.

Gary’s passions were boating, fishing, hunting, rambling the back roads of Wyoming, fishing in Alaska, and riding motorcycles among a broad circle of friends. He was a creative prankster, generous to some, extraordinarily thrifty with others, often all at the same time. Gary could always be counted on to help a friend in need and he will be missed by many.

Gary leaves behind wife, Nancy Burcar Stichert; sons, Neil (Samia) of Juneau, AK, Mark (Elise) of Kodiak, AK; step-daughters, Shayla (Phoenix) and Stephanie (Denver); four granddaughters in Alaska; sister, Pam Gloeckler (Jeff) of Green Bay, WI; and brothers, Jeff (Florida), Randy (Cindy) of Manitowoc, WI, and Robert of Milwaukee, WI.