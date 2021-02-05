GLENROCK—Gary Wayne Wilcox, age 74, of Glenrock, WY, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Gary was born May 27, 1946 in Casper, WY to Wayne and Lois (Herron) Wilcox. He was raised on the family ranch west of Glenrock.

Unable to serve in the military, he went to work for Sing Well Service and later for Thatcher & Sons as a roust-a-bout, well rig operator, heavy equipment operator, and truck driver. He later worked for M&G Oil field Service. He became an entrepreneur by opening an auto mechanic shop (GAPS Service), did contract work for the Town of Rolling Hills, PP&L, Baker Petroleum and various snow removal jobs, and cleaning the Glenrock Post Office until ill health forced his retirement. In 2000, he purchased and cleaned an acreage that became Coxy’s RV & Boat Storage, which he operated until his death.

Outside of work, he was a member of Jaycees, Glenrock Rifle Club, and enjoyed working with his model railroad. In 1979, he became a volunteer fireman for 34 years and served as Fire Chief for four years.

He was married to Catherine (Martin) from 1965 to 1976. He then married Patricia (Gustin) in 1977 until her death in 1997. In 1998, he married Glennda (Lingle Franck) until her death in 2013.