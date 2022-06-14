CASPER — Gay Morrison Milne, 87, the longtime Wyoming rancher passed away on May 22, 2022 in Casper with her children by her side.

Gay was born on January 25, 1935 in the community of Te Kopuru located south of Dargaville, New Zealand.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Condolence messages for the family can be left on Newcomer’s website.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Milne Family Ranch. Located at 5300 Hat Six Road, on June 26, 2022 at 2:00 in the afternoon. Reception to follow.

The family will be providing the main course and beverages. They ask that attendees bring lawn chairs and a covered dish to share.

We will also be holding a pie baking contest in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gay’s name to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.