CASPER—Gayle Dean Marquette, age 87, of Casper, passed away December 19, 2019 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Gayle was born January 22, 1932 in Red Wing, Minnesota to F.E. and Marie (Wohlenhaus) Marquette. After graduating from high school, Gayle enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Era. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in December of 1953. In January of 1960, he married the love of his life Janice E. Erdin in Hartford, Connecticut.

Gayle spent a majority of his career building multi and single family homes and developing real estate. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate many businesses over the years.

He enjoyed music, outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.

Gayle was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Janice Marquette; his parents; two brothers, Dwain and Gary; and one grandson, Charlie Trujillo.

He is survived by his son, Dayle Marquette; daughter, Tonya Cain; grandchildren, Curtis Marquette, Nicole (Tommy) Scherman, and Chance Marquette; two great-grandchildren, Walker and Tatum; and numerous nieces and nephews.