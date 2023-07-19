GILLETTE — Gayle Irene King Hardy passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, aged 70, at her home in Gillette, Wyoming after collapsing at home and was unresponsive to treatment. Gayle was born October 24, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin to Jean Marie Baumann King and Donald S. King. She was the oldest of four children, followed by Greg King, Russell ‘Russ’ King, and Nancy King Amore. She grew up in Madison at 501 S. Prospect Avenue, with her family while attending Randall Preparatory School and Graduated in 1970 from West High School in Madison, Wisconsin. Both schools were within walking distance of their home and Gayle and her siblings would often walk home for lunch and back. Growing up she loved music, especially the Beatles. She encouraged her brothers, Russ especially, in her joy and fondness for the group. She was also a huge fan of Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, Simon and Garfunkel, and Three Dog Night. She later moved to Aurora, Colorado with her family in 1974 and began taking some college courses but never officially graduated from college. She met her husband, Steven Thomas Hardy, in June of 1975 through her Mom, Jean King via Mary Ellen Hardy when they played bridge together. Steve called Gayle for a date and began dating. They engaged to marry in Summer of 1979. Gayle and Steve were married on May 31, 1980, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colorado with close friends and family attending. They lived in Aurora, Colorado while Steve worked as a Petroleum Engineer for Amoco, she worked for a time at a Lay’s Chips distribution center in Aurora. In the time Gayle and Steve lived in Aurora it would see the birth of three children: Matthew Thomas Hardy, June 20, 1985, Timothy ‘Tim’ Paul Hardy, October 15, 1986, and Stephanie Irene Hardy, February 12, 1989. All three children live in Gillette, currently. To her regret none have been able to marry and produce grandchildren, as of the time of her passing, but her memory will live on through her family, extended family, and close friends. The Hardy family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1991 when her husband began working for The Naval Petroleum Reserve/ROMOTC based near Midwest, Wyoming and lived there for two years. The next and final move for the Hardy Family would be to Gillette, Wyoming in June of 1993, as Steve got a job there, later was laid off and returned to work in Casper, while she and the family remained in Gillette to attend school and Steve communed back and forth, to and from Casper every week.

Gayle worked in Gillette at various jobs over the years. The longest job was when she worked for the Bakery at Albertson’s for 10 Years, while all three of her Children attended school. Gayle was always there for her children, whether it was for school activities, social events, soccer, baseball, T-ball, etc. All three of her children graduated from Campbell County High School in 2003, 2005 and 2007. Gayle was most proud of her sons, Matthew and Timothy’s abilities in music. Matthew playing the Trumpet. Tim the Clarinet. She never missed any concerts, marching band shows, parades, school programs, and performances at church. Gayle also was a good artist who loved to draw, paint, and do photography which she passed her joy through to her daughter, Stephanie. She enjoyed seeing her paintings and pottery work hung up around the house in Gillette.

Gayle was a devout Christian woman. She had a very deep knowledge and connection to the bible, and very much believed in God and Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. She was always generous and willing to help others in need. She was very active in church activities at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette Wyoming, which she attended for 30 years, with the Woman’s Bible Group, volunteering to help with potlucks, Easter Breakfasts, and making grab bags for the for kids to get at the Strawberry Festival, and Writing Lenten and Advent Devotional passages. She loved cooking and baking, which she put much love and pride into, and would later teach to her children. She enjoyed watching Football and Baseball, the Green Bay Packers were her favorite team through thick and thin. She loved traveling and visiting new places with friends and family. She had visited many places, some of her favorites were: Hawaii, Washington DC, Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore SD, and California (where she and Steve spent their honeymoon). The one place she regretted never getting to visit was Alaska. She had always wanted to go on a cruise and see the “Midnight Sun” during summer, but as age and her ailments began to progress; it never came to pass.

Gayle is survived by her husband, Steven Hardy; children: Matthew, Timothy, and Stephanie; sister, Nancy King Amore; brother-in-law, Patrick Amore; brother, Russell King; sister-in-law, Barb; sister-in-law, Jan King.

She was preceded in death by her maternal father and mother: Donald S. King; Jean Marie Baumann King ; brother, Greg King.

Gayle’s Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 201 Flying Circle Dr., Gillette, WY 82716. The service will be presided over by Pastor Eugene Zeller and a luncheon held at Prince of Peace will follow the ceremony.

Gayle was very charitable and giving in life. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the following Organizations: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital; Shriner’s Hospitals for Children; Running Strong For American Indian Youth, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church General Fund, Condolences may be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.