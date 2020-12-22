Gene Hardy

Gene was born to Marion Glenn “Mick” and Grace Virginia (Elbourne) Hardy of Bear Creek, Wyoming in 1930 and spent most of his upbringing on the ranch five miles northeast of Bear Creek or 45 miles northwest of Douglas. He rode his horse four miles to the North Point School, at a neighboring ranch, for the first few years of school before being farmed out for a short time to a family in Douglas, so he could attend school in town. He used to laugh at the fact that he was a little too wild for the family from town! It wasn't long before his folks bought a house in town in order for him to further his education. Gene graduated valedictorian of his class and received a full scholarship to play football at the University of Wyoming. However, football and schooling weren't to be for Gene. A horse wreck and injury inflicted upon his dad kept Gene at the family ranch to keep it going. A stint in the United States Army, serving his time in Germany and then the National Guard was something that Gene shared many memories and stories of. Gene was a fierce patriot and was proud to be an American.