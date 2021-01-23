George C. Tice

CASPER—George Tice, 87, died peacefully on January 15, 2021 with his family by his side.
Born on October 26, 1933 in New York, NY to Marion Reilly and Stanford Tice, George grew up with three brothers-The “Tice” Boys. George joined the Navy, at the age of 17, during the Korean War. After the service, George began school at Florida Southern. In August of 1959 he met Madeline Dilluvio on a day he was not planning to go to the beach, but his brother Charles talked him into it. George asked her for a date, they went out that night and he told her he was going to marry her. A few weeks later they were married and then danced off to finish his BS degree in Florida. George and Madeline moved back to New York, teaching dance lessons, George working at Brooks Brothers, and both enjoying the city life.
In 1966 they moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when George’s brother Charles wanted him to help run Tice’s 66 Gas Station. George continued to teach ballroom dancing with Madeline, and both became involved in the local theatres. In 1990, George and Madeline moved to Casper to be closer to two of their children.
George was an athlete. He was a swimmer, baseball pitcher, a golden gloves boxer and semi-pro football player. George enjoyed watching sports and old movies, but his favorite was watching his children and grandchildren participating in sporting events.
The most important thing to George was his family, and he worked four jobs to make a life for them all in beautiful Jackson Hole. George was a people person and enjoyed his time selling jewelry, working as Assistant Postmaster, and his community involvement with the VFW, Our Lady of Mountains Church, plays and dancing.
George was heartbroken when he lost his life dance partner of 58 years back in 2018, he only wished to see her again and looked forward to visiting her grave until he was with her. George was a man of resilience, love, kindness, hard work, selflessness and so much more. He brought joy into so many people’s lives and never knew a stranger. The past nine months of overwhelming love from Central Wyoming Hospice staff and volunteers, and his handful of “favorites” at his assisted living, cannot be measured.
George is survived by his sons, Christopher (Carmel) of Jackson, WY and Sean (Emy) of Flagstaff, AZ; daughter, Katrina (Chris Lorenzen) of Casper, WY, and Tracy Tice of Sedona, AZ; grandchildren, Amy (Justin Ciampi) of Bend, OR; Logan Feezer of Cheyenne, WY, Makenna and Katie Lorenzen of Casper, WY; and great-grandson, Henry Ciampi.
George always maintained a positive attitude in all circumstances. Our father and grandfather will be greatly missed but we take solace in knowing that he is dancing with his wife in the heavens above.
Private Visitation and Rosary, Newcomer’s, January 24th; Private Service, Our Lady of the Fatima, January 25th; Private committal following the service at Oregon Trail Cemetery.
A public celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Donations in honor of George can be sent to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.