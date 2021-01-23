George C. Tice

Born on October 26, 1933 in New York, NY to Marion Reilly and Stanford Tice, George grew up with three brothers-The “Tice” Boys. George joined the Navy, at the age of 17, during the Korean War. After the service, George began school at Florida Southern. In August of 1959 he met Madeline Dilluvio on a day he was not planning to go to the beach, but his brother Charles talked him into it. George asked her for a date, they went out that night and he told her he was going to marry her. A few weeks later they were married and then danced off to finish his BS degree in Florida. George and Madeline moved back to New York, teaching dance lessons, George working at Brooks Brothers, and both enjoying the city life.