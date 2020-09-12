George Carr Carr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Carr Frison

George Frison, Rancher/Archeologist, age 95, died peaceably at his home on September 7, 2020. In his final days he received much loving care from his daughter Carol Placek, friend Geri Zeimens and friend and professional caretaker Kimberly A. Shepherd.

Born in Worland, Wyoming in 1924 George was raised by his grandparents on a ranch in the Big Horn Mountains east of Ten Sleep an area rich in archeological sites that he learned to love dearly. On the ranch they raised sheep which he said made their livestock business profitable but said that they kept a few cattle around to be respectable. While growing up and working on the ranch he developed a great respect for human nature and the human condition and made very astute observations on human behavior. He loved to tell stories about sheepherders and other local characters that he knew. The ability to make these kinds of acute observations about humanity served him well later on in his interpretations of activities represented by artifacts and cultural features at various types of archeological sites.