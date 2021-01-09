CASPER—George “Durand” Grenier passed away January 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 14, 1925 in Hulett, to George and Elizabeth (Freeborn) Grenier. When he was 3 months old, the family moved to Devils Tower, where his father established the first store and post office at the entrance to Devils Tower National Monument. He attended grade school in an old log cabin known as Campstool School at Devils Tower, and then Sundance High School in Sundance, graduating in May, 1941. After high school, he was employed at the Sundance State Bank.

Durand enlisted in the Navy in February, 1943, and served as an aviation ordinance man, aerial gunner and radar operator on an amphibious PBY patrol plane. He served 17 months in the South Pacific doing anti-submarine patrol, air sea rescue and ferrying planes from Hawaii to various fronts. He was honorably discharged in March 1946, and enrolled at the University of Wyoming that fall. In April 1949, he went to work for Black Hills Bentonite Co. in Moorcroft, and moved to Casper with the company in 1965. He retired in May 1999 after fifty years of service.